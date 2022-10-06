Walker sticks to abortion denial, blames Democrats

The allegations have rocked one of the nation's most important Senate matchups. Walker is in a tight contest with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, with the outcome potentially determining which party controls the Senate for the final two years of President Joe Biden's term.

Walker's tempest hasn't shaken support among among Republicans in Washington, where Senate control supersedes nearly all concerns in a competitive race. But the latest turns have rattled some party faithful in Georgia, especially after the Daily Beast's follow-up report undercut Walker's blanket denials.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t getting calls from Republicans who are very concerned and struggling with what they’re going to do in the voting booth,” Martha Zoller, a popular radio host in north Georgia and one-time congressional candidate, said in an interview.

Indeed, Walker presents the latest balancing test for religious and cultural conservatives who must weigh their preference for Republican rule against an individual candidate accused of not reflecting their values. Trump, who urged Walker to run for the Senate, won the GOP presidential nomination and the White House in 2016 despite being twice-divorced, once a supporter of abortion rights and same-sex marriage, and being captured on tape bragging about “grabbing” women by their genitalia.

Now, in Walker, conservatives face another political novice who characterizes abortion as a woman “killing her baby,” only to have allegations that he paid to end a pregnancy he helped conceive. Just months ago, also after a Daily Beast story, Walker acknowledged the existence of three children he'd not discussed publicly before, one now indirectly identified as the child of the woman who said she had the abortion. Those personal details come on top of stories detailing Walker's exaggerations of business achievements and philanthropic efforts.

Zoller, the Georgia radio host, said that no “committed Republican” would vote for Warnock but that many would consider backing the Libertarian nominee or skipping the Senate race altogether. “I think most won’t know until they’re standing there in the booth,” she said. “That’s how jarring these revelations are.”

The state tilted narrowly to Biden in 2020 and sent Warnock to the Senate two months later.

Even among national GOP luminaries, some of the defenses have been less than forceful.

“He had a lot of concussions coming out of football; he suffered PTSD,” said Newt Gingrich, a former Georgia congressman and Republican House speaker, shortly after praising Walker as “a remarkable person.”

The Daily Beast still has not identified the woman by name, saying it wants to protect her privacy.

The initial report included paper evidence the woman provided. Those records include what appears to be a $575 receipt for an abortion procedure, a get-well card signed by Walker and a bank deposit receipt showing a $700 personal check from Walker, dated five days after the abortion receipt.

In that story, The Daily Beast described the woman only as someone who was dating Walker in 2009, at the time of the abortion. Walker responded with conservative media interviews in which he said he had no idea who could make the allegation and then dismissed the personal check by claiming, “I send money to a lot of people.”

The Daily Beast responded with the second report in which the woman said she was so well known to Walker that, according to her, they conceived another child years after the abortion. She decided to continue with the later pregnancy, though she noted that Walker, as he had during the earlier pregnancy, expressed that it wasn’t a convenient time for him, the outlet reported.

Prior to his Senate bid, Walker had publicly acknowledged only his son, Christian Walker, whose mother was Walker’s first wife. He acknowledged three additional children as a result of reporting during the campaign. But those children have not been featured in his campaign.

Christian Walker, a high-profile social media commentator who identifies as a conservative, has since Monday's Daily Beast report issued several statements accusing his father of lying about his past and being an absent, violent father and husband.

Asked about Christian Walker on Thursday, he said simply that, "I love my son so much. He's a great little man. I love him to death. I will always love him no matter what.”

Warnock, for his part, turns questions on Walker and abortion to the Republicans' opposition to the procedure, rather than to Walker himself. He took that tack again Thursday as he campaigned in his hometown of Savannah, with his children, ages 6 and 3, in tow.

The Daily Beast said the Walker campaign declined to comment on Wednesday’s story, and the candidate offered no illuminating details during his five-minute exchange with reporters in south Georgia.

Walker began airing an ad this week, titled “Grace,” in which he mentions his struggles with mental illness that he wrote about in a 2008 memoir that details violent threats he made against his first wife. But the ad doesn't allude to the abortion allegations. That's not enough for someone with Walker's known and alleged history, radio host Zoller said.

During his Senate primary, Walker openly backed a national ban on abortions with no caveats — particularly notable at a time when the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court precedent had been overturned and Democrats in Congress had been discussing codifying abortion rights into federal law. When asked whether he’d allow exceptions in cases involving rape, incest or a woman’s health being at risk, Walker has said there are “no excuses” for the procedure.

As nominee, however, Walker has often sidestepped questions about that position, a tacit nod to the fact that most voters, including many Republicans, want at least some legal access to abortion.

His stock answer instead: “I’m for life.”

Barrow reported from Atlanta. Associated Press writer Russ Bynum contributed from Savannah, Georgia.

