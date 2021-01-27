Wall scores 24 to lead Rockets over Wizards 107-88

Wall and Westbrook were both given technical fouls soon after that when they jawed at each other as Westbrook prepared to shoot free throws after being fouled by DeMarcus Cousins.

Bradley Beal made a 3-pointer with about 3½ minutes left to trim Houston's lead to 10, but Wall hit a 3 seconds later and Cousins added two free throws to make it 99-84.

Oladipo and Eric Gordon added 20 points apiece to help the Rockets to their third straight win.

Beal scored 33 points to give him at least 25 in each of his 12 games this season, extending a franchise record. Westbrook, who spent just one season in Houston, had 19 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

Washington led by three with about two minutes left in the third before Houston wrapped up the quarter with a 10-2 run, including five points from Gordon, to take a 75-70 lead into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Were missing six players because of health and safety protocols. ... Robin Lopez had 10 points.

Rockets: Christian Wood missed his third straight game with a sprained right ankle. ... Danuel House had two points and a rebound in his return after missing four games with back spasms and seven because of health and safety protocols.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit New Orleans on Wednesday night before returning home to play Atlanta on Friday night.

Rockets: Host Portland on Thursday night before embarking on a four-game trip beginning Saturday night in New Orleans.

Houston Rockets' John Wall dunks against the Washington Wizards during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Carmen Mandato Credit: Carmen Mandato

Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal, right, is defended by Houston Rockets' David Nwaba during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Carmen Mandato Credit: Carmen Mandato

Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal drives to the basket during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets in an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Carmen Mandato Credit: Carmen Mandato

Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook gestures to fans during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets in an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Carmen Mandato Credit: Carmen Mandato