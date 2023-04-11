Wall Street drifts ahead of inflation, earnings reports

Traders in the bond market have been showing nervousness about the Fed possibly going too far on rates and then having to cut them as soon as this summer in order to prop up the economy. But the stock market has remained more resilient, helped by hopes the Fed could thread the needle and raise rates just enough to stifle inflation without causing a severe recession.

“While navigating the fickle market narrative isn’t easy, it helps that rates are pricing in a more pessimistic view compared to equities, which are leaning toward a more optimistic outlook,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. That’s one of the reasons he prefers high-quality bonds over stocks.

Still-high inflation is one of the reasons analysts expect this upcoming earnings reporting season to show the worst drop since the depths of the pandemic in 2020. A bunch of banks will help kick off the earnings reporting season when they tell investors on Friday how much they earned during the first three months of the year.

Besides the backwards-looking numbers, investors say they’re also hungry to hear what CEOs say about current and upcoming conditions. One fear is that banks in particular could pull back on their lending following all the turmoil in their sector, caused in part by the past year’s swift leap in interest rates.

If they do cut off lending to businesses, that could further slow the economy and raise the risk of a recession.

CarMax jumped 8.7% after reporting stronger profit than analysts expected for its latest fiscal quarter, which ended Feb. 28. It had one of the biggest gains within the S&P 500.

On the losing end was Moderna, which fell 6.3% after it said its potential flu vaccine needs more study in a late-stage clinical trial.

In markets abroad, stocks rose modestly across much of Europe.

In Asia, stocks jumped 1.4% in Seoul after the Bank of Korea left its policy interest rate unchanged for a second straight meeting. It’s one of many regional central that are now slowing or reversing rate increases due to signs of weakness in the economy.

In the bond market, yields were holding relatively steady. The 10-year Treasury yield ticked up to 3.43% from 3.42% late Monday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans.

The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.03% from 4.01%. ___

AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.

