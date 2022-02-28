Fear returns to Wall Street, oil jumps on Russia sanctions

They’re just the latest severe swings for markets, which were relaxing in relief just on Friday, in part on thoughts that sanctions announced at the time against Russia weren’t as severe as they could have been. More sharp turns are likely ahead given all the uncertainty about the war.

European stocks have fallen more sharply than their U.S. counterparts given how much more closely tied Europe’s economy is to Russia and Ukraine. Germany’s DAX dropped 2.2%, France’s CAC 40 fell 2.8% and the FTSE 100 in London lost 1.3%.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 386 points, or 1.1%, at 33,672, as of 9:49 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite was 0.9% lower.

Markets had already been on edge before Russia’s invasion, worried about how the Federal Reserve looks certain to raise interest rates next month for the first time since 2018. Such a move would help rein in the highest inflation U.S. households have seen in generations, but it would also put downward pressure on all kinds of investments. If the Fed raises rates too high, it also risks causing a recession.

Financial analysts say such wars and other such scary geopolitical events tend to have only a temporary effect on markets, perhaps lasting weeks or months. But in the moment, fear is rising. Putin's order that Russian nuclear weapons stand at increased readiness to launch ratcheted up tensions with Europe and the United States and revived dormant fears from the Cold War era.

The Russian central bank raised its key rate to 20% from 9.5% in a desperate attempt to shore up the plummeting ruble and prevent a run on banks. That brought a temporary reprieve for the Russian currency.

The ruble plunged as low as 0.88 cents at one point before climbing back to a shade above a penny, though still down nearly 15%. At the start of the year, a ruble was worth 1.33 cents.

The ruble had plunged more than 30% after the move to block Russian banks from the SWIFT payments system. Among other things, the sanctions are meant to crimp the Russian central bank’s access to over $600 billion in reserves and hinder its ability to support the ruble.

A weaker ruble is expected to cause inflation to surge, potentially angering Russians whose budgets will be stretched by soaring prices. It will also add to strains across Russia's financial systems.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.