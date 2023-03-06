Stocks tick higher on Wall Street to add to their recent run

The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, dipped to 4.85% from 4.86% late Friday.

Expectations for inflation globally eased a bit after China said it’s targeting economic growth of about 5% as it tries to rebuild business activity following the end of anti-virus controls that kept millions of people at home.

That came in below some forecasts, which could mean less upward pressure on inflation.

Oil prices eased, with a barrel of U.S. crude dipping 0.8% to $79.07. A barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, fell 0.9% to $85.07.

More action may be ahead later this week, with several potentially market-moving events on the calendar.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will testify before Congress for two days, beginning on Tuesday. Comments by other Fed officials recently have led to big swings in markets, as traders try to get ahead of the next moves by the Fed.

On Friday will come a potentially big clue about the Fed’s next steps. That’s when the government will release its latest monthly jobs report. Stronger-than-expected job growth, particularly if it leads to big gains in wages, could shake Wall Street further.

The Fed has been wanting the job market to cool to remove pressure on inflation, which remains far above its 2% target, and blowout figures could cause it to get more aggressive about rates.

The Fed’s next move on rates will arrive later this month. Besides Friday’s jobs report, upcoming releases on inflation across the economy will likely also carry a lot of weight on the decision.

The Fed has pulled its key overnight rate to a range of 4.50% to 4.75%, up from virtually zero at the start of last year, in its fastest set of rate hikes in decades.

Last month, it dialed down the size of its rate increases and highlighted progress being made in the battle to get inflation lower. It also earlier suggested just two more increases to rates may be on the way. But that was before last month’s string of hotter-than-expected data on inflation and other measures of the economy.

Wall Street now is bracing for at least three more hikes and the possibility the Fed could also ratchet the size of the increases back up.

Stock markets abroad were mostly higher.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.1%, South Korea's Kospi gained 1.3% and stocks in Shanghai slipped 0.2%. France's CAC 40 rose 0.4%, Germany's DAX returned 0.5% and London's FTSE 100 slipped 0.4%.

AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.