Stocks edge lower in uncertain trading on Wall Street

U.S. crude oil prices rose 2%. European markets gained ground and Asian markets closed lower overnight.

Treasury yields gained ground. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.58% from 3.49% late Friday.

Investors have several economic reports to review this week as they try to determine the continuing path of inflation.

The National Association of Realtors delivers its November tally of U.S. home sales Wednesday. Home sales have been falling, but prices in the housing market have remained strong.

The Conference Board will release its consumer confidence report for December on Wednesday. Consumer confidence and spending has been another strong area of the economy, but inflation is starting to put a tighter squeeze on consumers.

The government will release a closely watched monthly snapshot of consumer spending on Friday, the personal consumption expenditure price index for November. The report is monitored by the Fed as a barometer of inflation.