Wall Street falls as report shows US inflation still red hot

The Walt Disney Co. gained more than 6.2% in off-hours trading after it reported a rebound in theme-park attendance last quarter and that it added more subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service than analysts expected.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% to finish at 27,696.08. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 7,288.50. South Korea's Kospi added 0.1% to 2,771.93. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.4% to 24,924.35, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.2% to 3,485.91.

Japan extended measures in Tokyo and some other places to curb outbreaks of the coronavirus for three weeks, until March 6, to try to bring the spread of the omicron variant under control. The restrictions, mostly requests to restaurants and bars to close early, had been scheduled to end on Sunday.

Also on market players' minds is how Russia has massed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border, prompting protests from the U.S., Europe and other allies. Western nations say they will impose their toughest-ever sanctions on Russian businesses and individuals if Moscow invades Ukraine.

Caption Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Asian shares mostly rose Thursday as investors tried to gauge U.S. inflation, tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the impact of the pandemic.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Caption Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Asian shares mostly rose Thursday as investors tried to gauge U.S. inflation, tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the impact of the pandemic.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, center right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Asian shares mostly rose Thursday as investors tried to gauge U.S. inflation, tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the impact of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Caption A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, center right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Asian shares mostly rose Thursday as investors tried to gauge U.S. inflation, tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the impact of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Asian shares mostly rose Thursday as investors tried to gauge U.S. inflation, tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the impact of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Caption A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Asian shares mostly rose Thursday as investors tried to gauge U.S. inflation, tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the impact of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon