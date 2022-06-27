BreakingNews
Fourth of July 2022: What you need to know to celebrate locally
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Stocks rise on Wall Street as China eases quarantine rules

A street sign is seen in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Wall Street is wobbling between gains and losses Tuesday in its first trading after tumbling into a bear market on worries about a fragile economy and rising rates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Combined ShapeCaption
A street sign is seen in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Wall Street is wobbling between gains and losses Tuesday in its first trading after tumbling into a bear market on worries about a fragile economy and rising rates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Nation & World
By DAMIAN J. TROISE, Associated Press
Updated 40 minutes ago
Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday following a wobbly start to the week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday and gave major indexes a solid push higher following a wobbly start to the week.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 10:12 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 199 points, or 0.6%, to 31,644 and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%.

Travel-related companies were among the biggest gainers after China eased a quarantine requirement for people arriving from abroad, raising hopes that the severe pandemic lockdowns there might be starting to ease.

United Airlines rose 6.3% and Wynn Resorts jumped 8.8%.

Energy stocks also made solid gains as U.S. crude oil prices rose 1.5%. Hess rose 5.4%.

Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, rose to 3.22% from 3.19% late Monday.. Overseas markets also rose.

The easing of quarantine rules in China comes as investors face a pervasive list of concerns centering around rising inflation squeezing businesses and consumers. Supply chain problems that have been at the root of rising inflation were made worse over the last several months by increased restrictions in China related to COVID-19.

Businesses have been raising prices on everything from food to clothing. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February put even more pressure on consumers by raising energy prices and pumping gasoline prices to record highs. Consumers were already shifting spending from goods to services as the economy recovered from the pandemic's impact, but the intensified pressure from inflation has prompted a sharper shift from discretionary items like electronics to necessities.

Business group The Conference Board on Tuesday reported that consumer confidence fell in June. The results were also much weaker than economists expected.

Pervasive inflation has been behind a stark shift in policy from central banks, which are raising rates to try and temper inflation after years of holding rates down to help economic growth. Now, they are trying to slow economic growth, but investors are worried that they could go too far and actually push the economy into a recession as key economic indicators are already showing a slowdown in things like retail sales.

Investors are awaiting remarks expected for midweek by central bank leaders including Fed Chair Jerome Powell and European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde. They will also get another update on U.S. economic growth on Wednesday when the Commerce Department releases a report on first-quarter gross domestic product.

Wall Street is also preparing for the latest round of corporate earnings in the next few weeks, which will help paint a clearer picture of how companies are dealing with the squeeze from rising costs and consumers curtailing some spending.

In Other News
1
Jan. 6 hearing features key witness from Trump White House
2
NTSB investigators look into fatal Missouri Amtrak accident
3
Wimbledon updates | Gauff survives tough 1st round match
4
48 migrants die in trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
5
Macron says Russia can't win in Ukraine after strike on mall
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top