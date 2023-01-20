Wall Street’s rough week heads for quiet end; stocks mixed

Many investors on Wall Street came into this week already forecasting a modest or short recession, but they also were hoping for a rebound in markets toward the end of the year because of expectations for the Fed to cut interest rates to prop up the economy. This week’s sour economic data and comments from central bankers put dents in such hopes.

Gains for tech-oriented stocks were helping to keep Wall Street relatively steady Friday. Google's parent company said it was cutting costs by laying off 12,000 workers and Netflix reported a surge in its number of subscribers.

Alphabet rose 4.8% after becoming the latest Big Tech company to acknowledge it expanded too quickly in recent years amid a boom created by the pandemic. Netflix jumped 7.9%.

On the losing end was Nordstrom, which said it had to slash prices to clear out inventory during the holiday shopping season. Its stock fell 1.4% after it cut its profit forecast for its fiscal year.

Stock makrets overseas mostly made modest gains.

The Nikkei 225 added 0.6% after Japan reported that its consumer inflation rate hit 4% in December, its highest level in 41 years. The high reading may add to pressures on the Bank of Japan to alter its longstanding policy of keeping its key interest rate at an ultra-low level of minus 0.1%. But economists expect price pressures to ease in coming months as inflation elsewhere declines.

AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed.