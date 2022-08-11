Wall Street rises after another sign of cooling inflation

Technology stocks and other investments beaten down the most earlier in the year by the Fed's aggressive rate hikes have been among the strongest, and the Nasdaq has climbed more than 20% from its low in June.

Thursday's encouraging signal on inflation helped drive a broad-based rally, with roughly four out of five stocks in the index rising.

The Walt Disney Co. jumped 5.6% after the entertainment company reported stronger profit for its latest quarter than analysts expected. It cited strong performance at its U.S. theme parks and announced price increases for its streaming service. Its rivals also rallied, with Warner Bros. Discovery up 5.9%.

Companies whose profits most depend on a strong economy were generally helping to lead the way. Energy stocks as a group rose 2.3% for the biggest gain among the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 index. Financial companies in the index rose 1.1%.

Worries about a possible recession still loom over the market, as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to fight inflation. Such increases slow the economy by design, and some parts of the economy have already weakened under their weight, including the housing industry. But a resilient jobs market has offered a strong counterweight, leading to a muddied outlook for the economy.

A report on Thursday showed fewer U.S. workers filed for jobless claims last week than expected, a potentially encouraging sign about layoffs. But it was nevertheless the highest number since November.

Traders are now betting on the Fed to raise overnight interest rates by half a percentage point at its meeting next month. That's down from the hike of 0.75 percentage points they were forecasting before Wednesday's stunner of a report on inflation at the consumer level.

The Fed's last two increases were by 0.75 points, accelerating from its two earlier hikes of the year, as the central bank upped its fight against high inflation. Even if the Fed can manage to slow the economy enough to stamp out inflation without causing a recession, higher interest rates pull downward on prices for all kinds of investments regardless.

Treasury yields were mixed Thursday, after paring earlier losses. The 10-year yield rose to 2.84% from 2.79% late Wednesday.

It's still below the two-year yield, which sits at 3.17%. That's a relatively unusual occurrence that some investors see as a fairly reliable signal of a pending recession, though the gap between the two has narrowed somewhat.

In markets overseas, European stocks were mixed, while Asian indexes were mostly higher.

In Thailand, the SET gave up 0.2% after the country's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 0.75% a day earlier. The Southeast Asian country's economy has been hard hit by the pandemic, which ravaged its all-important tourism sector.

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

