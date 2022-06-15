Wall Street rallies in relief after Fed's assurance on rates

“Chair Powell painted as rosy a picture as could be painted, and to achieve that picture that he is laying out, that pathway, a lot has to go right,” said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management. “It’s a challenging path, and he acknowledged that.”

The Fed on Wednesday hiked its key short-term interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, triple the usual move. Powell said the Fed may consider another increase that big at its next meeting in July, but he also said such a hike is “an unusually large one” and not to expect it to be common.

The Fed is “not trying to induce a recession now, let’s be clear about that,” Powell said. He said Wednesday’s big increase was about the Fed speeding up the move to get interest rates back to normal, calling it “front-end loading.”

“He’s making it extremely clear to the market, to U.S. consumers, that the Fed takes this seriously and is doing whatever it takes to take inflation down and maintain price stability,” said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist for LPL Financial.

All kinds of investments, from bonds to bitcoin, have tumbled this year as high inflation forces central banks to swiftly remove supports propped underneath markets early in the pandemic.

Even if central banks pull off the delicate trick of slowing the economy just enough to stamp out inflation, without a recession, higher interest rates push down on prices for investments regardless. The hardest-hit have been the investments that soared the most in the easy-money era of ultralow interest rates, including high-growth technology stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Treasury yields this week shot to their highest levels in more than a decade on expectations for a more aggressive Fed, though they eased Wednesday following Powell's comments. A disappointing report showing that sales at U.S. retailers unexpectedly slumped in May from April contributed.

The economy is still largely holding up amid a red-hot job market, but it has shown some signs of distress recently.

The two-year Treasury yield fell to 3.21% from 3.45% late Tuesday, with the biggest move happening after Powell said 0.75 percentage point rate hikes wouldn't be common. The yield on the 10-year Treasury pulled back to 3.28% from 3.48%.

“The bond market right now is driving the broader market and that will continue," said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors.

Cryptocurrency prices continued to sink, and bitcoin dropped as low as $20,087.90, nearly 71% below its record of $68,990.90 set late last year. It was down nearly 1% at $21,770 in afternoon trading, according to CoinDesk.

Powell said Wednesday the Fed is moving "expeditiously" to get rates closer to normal levels after last week's stunning report that showed inflation at the consumer level unexpectedly accelerated last month. It dashed hopes on Wall Street that inflation may have already peaked.

More bad news came with a report on consumer sentiment showing households' expectations for future inflation were rising, which could spark a vicious cycle that worsens it.

The war in Ukraine has helped send prices for oil soaring because the region is a major producer of energy. COVID infections in China, meanwhile, have led to the closure of factories and disrupted supply chains. It all helped pull the S&P 500 down more than 20% from its record set in early January, putting Wall Street into what investors call a bear market.

Many of those concerns are still around, which will likely keep markets volatile.

“Nothing has gone away, nothing looks like it is meaningfully closer to the end game,” said Ma of BMO Wealth Management. “It still seems like everything is at best highly uncertain.”

Stocks nevertheless also rose in Europe and parts of Asia Wednesday.

Germany's DAX returned 1.4% after the European Central Bank called an unscheduled meeting to address worries that rising interest rates will cause turmoil in the continent's bond market. The central bank did not give a detailed plan, but it said it would act if needed against "fragmentation" as yields for some European countries' bonds rise much more than for others.

Stocks in Shanghai gained 0.5% after government data showed Chinese factory activity rebounded in May as anti-virus controls that shut down businesses in Shanghai and other industrial centers eased.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Joe McDonald contributed.

Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday and are on track for their first gain in six days. But more turbulence may be ahead when the Federal Reserve announces in the afternoon how sharply it's raising interest rates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday and are on track for their first gain in six days. But more turbulence may be ahead when the Federal Reserve announces in the afternoon how sharply it's raising interest rates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday and are on track for their first gain in six days. But more turbulence may be ahead when the Federal Reserve announces in the afternoon how sharply it's raising interest rates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday and are on track for their first gain in six days. But more turbulence may be ahead when the Federal Reserve announces in the afternoon how sharply it's raising interest rates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday and are on track for their first gain in six days. But more turbulence may be ahead when the Federal Reserve announces in the afternoon how sharply it's raising interest rates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday and are on track for their first gain in six days. But more turbulence may be ahead when the Federal Reserve announces in the afternoon how sharply it's raising interest rates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday and are on track for their first gain in six days. But more turbulence may be ahead when the Federal Reserve announces in the afternoon how sharply it's raising interest rates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday and are on track for their first gain in six days. But more turbulence may be ahead when the Federal Reserve announces in the afternoon how sharply it's raising interest rates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday and are on track for their first gain in six days. But more turbulence may be ahead when the Federal Reserve announces in the afternoon how sharply it's raising interest rates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday and are on track for their first gain in six days. But more turbulence may be ahead when the Federal Reserve announces in the afternoon how sharply it's raising interest rates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday and are on track for their first gain in six days. But more turbulence may be ahead when the Federal Reserve announces in the afternoon how sharply it's raising interest rates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday and are on track for their first gain in six days. But more turbulence may be ahead when the Federal Reserve announces in the afternoon how sharply it's raising interest rates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday and are on track for their first gain in six days. But more turbulence may be ahead when the Federal Reserve announces in the afternoon how sharply it's raising interest rates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday and are on track for their first gain in six days. But more turbulence may be ahead when the Federal Reserve announces in the afternoon how sharply it's raising interest rates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday and are on track for their first gain in six days. But more turbulence may be ahead when the Federal Reserve announces in the afternoon how sharply it's raising interest rates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday and are on track for their first gain in six days. But more turbulence may be ahead when the Federal Reserve announces in the afternoon how sharply it's raising interest rates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption As the Federal Reserve announces a rate change, traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday intensified its drive to tame high inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest hike in nearly three decades — and signaling more large rate increases to come that would raise the risk of another recession. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption As the Federal Reserve announces a rate change, traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday intensified its drive to tame high inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest hike in nearly three decades — and signaling more large rate increases to come that would raise the risk of another recession. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption As the Federal Reserve announces a rate change, traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday intensified its drive to tame high inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest hike in nearly three decades — and signaling more large rate increases to come that would raise the risk of another recession. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption As the Federal Reserve announces a rate change, traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday intensified its drive to tame high inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest hike in nearly three decades — and signaling more large rate increases to come that would raise the risk of another recession. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption As the Federal Reserve announces a rate change, traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday intensified its drive to tame high inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest hike in nearly three decades — and signaling more large rate increases to come that would raise the risk of another recession. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption As the Federal Reserve announces a rate change, traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday intensified its drive to tame high inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest hike in nearly three decades — and signaling more large rate increases to come that would raise the risk of another recession. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell news conference is displayed on televisions while traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday intensified its drive to tame high inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest hike in nearly three decades — and signaling more large rate increases to come that would raise the risk of another recession. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell news conference is displayed on televisions while traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday intensified its drive to tame high inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest hike in nearly three decades — and signaling more large rate increases to come that would raise the risk of another recession. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell news conference is displayed on televisions while traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Federal Reserve intensified its drive to tame high inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest hike in nearly three decades — and signaling more large rate increases to come that would raise the risk of another recession. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell news conference is displayed on televisions while traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Federal Reserve intensified its drive to tame high inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest hike in nearly three decades — and signaling more large rate increases to come that would raise the risk of another recession. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig