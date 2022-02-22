Wall Street skid continues as Ukraine crisis escalates

European markets, which have been particularly sensitive to developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, were mostly higher.

Retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending fell broadly. Home Depot shed 5.4% as concerns over the home-improvement retailer's profit margins outweighed an otherwise solid quarterly financial report.

Technology stock gains helped offset losses elsewhere in the market.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.95% from. 1.92% late Friday. Stock and bond markets were closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

Investors also focused on the latest round of corporate report cards, especially from department stores. Macy's rose 8.3% after reporting strong fourth-quarter financial results. Dillard's rose 4.9% after handily beating analysts' profit forecasts.

Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International fell 14.2% after reporting disappointing financial results.

Deal making also helped lift several stocks. Television station owner Tegna rose 7.4% following a report that it's being bought by Standard General. Book publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt rose 15.1% on news it's being bought by Veritas Capital.

Caption People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Shares fell sharply in Asia on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, suggesting a long-feared invasion was possibly underway. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara