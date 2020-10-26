Wall Street slumps again as coronavirus counts keep climbing

But deep partisan difference remains on Capitol Hill, and time is running out for anything to happen before Election Day on Nov. 3. Any deal reached between House Democrats and the White House also would likely face stiff resistance from Republicans in the Senate.

“While we are seeing nations attempt to stifle the spread of the virus through more localised and tentative restrictions, it seems highly likely that we will eventually see a swathe of nationwide lockdowns if the trajectory cannot be reversed,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG in London.

“Traders remain torn as they weigh up the potential impending benefits of a U.S. stimulus package and potential vaccine,” he added.

Stocks of companies that need the virus to abate and the economy to return to normal were logging some of the sharpest losses in early trading.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings fell 6.7%, Marathon Oil dropped 4.7% and United Airlines lost 3.8%.

Energy stocks dropped to the sharpest loss among the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500, falling in concert with oil prices. More than 90% of the stocks in the index were lower.

Among the market’s few gainers in early trading were companies that can succeed even in a stay-at-home economy.

Etsy climbed 2.1% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500, while Netflix added 1.3% and Clorox added 1%.

In European stock markets, Germany’s DAX lost 2.6%, and France’s CAC 40 fell 1%. The FTSE 100 in London slipped 0.2%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dipped 0.1%, South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.7% and stocks in Shanghai lost 0.8%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 0.80% from 0.85% late Friday.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.

A woman talks on a mobile phone near an electronic stock board showing Japan's share prices at a securities firm in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Asian shares were little changed in muted trading Monday amid widespread uncertainty over what the U.S. presidential election will portend for markets and economic policy.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Asian shares were little changed in muted trading Monday amid widespread uncertainty over what the U.S. presidential election will portend for markets and economic policy. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and other Asian indexes at a securities firm in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Asian shares were little changed in muted trading Monday amid widespread uncertainty over what the U.S. presidential election will portend for markets and economic policy.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko