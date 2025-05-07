Wall Street drifts after Fed warns of rising risks for economy, holds rates steady

Indexes had been modestly higher earlier in the morning, helped by hopes that the United States and China may be making their first moves toward a possible trade deal that could protect the global economy. The world's two largest economies have been placing ever-increasing tariffs on products coming from each other in an escalating trade war, and the fear is that they could cause a recession unless they allow trade to move more freely.

The announcement for high-level talks between U.S. and Chinese officials this weekend in Switzerland helped raise optimism, but some of that washed away after President Donald Trump said he would not reduce his 145% tariffs on Chinese goods as a condition for negotiations. China has made the de-escalation of the tariffs a requirement for trade negotiations, which the meetings are supposed to help establish.

Such on-again, off-again uncertainty surrounding tariffs has helped create sharp swings within the U.S. economy, including a rush of imports earlier this year to beat possible tariffs. Despite all those swings, the Fed said it continues to see the economy running "at a solid pace."

But the Fed also warned, “Uncertainty about the economic outlook has increased further” and that risks have risen not only for the job market to weaken but also for inflation to stay higher than its target.

“If the large increases in tariffs that have been announced are sustained, they are likely to generate a rise in inflation, a slowdown in economic growth and an increase in unemployment,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said.

That could ultimately put the Fed in a worst-case scenario called “stagflation,” where the economy is stagnating while inflation remains high. Such a combination is hated on Wall Street because the Fed has no good tools to fix it. If the Fed were to try to cut interest rates to juice the economy and help support the job market, for example, it could raise inflation further. Raising rates would have the opposite effect.

Powell said again on Wednesday that the Fed has time to wait for more clarity about what will happen before making a move on interest rates. For the time being, the economy is continuing to run at what it sees as a solid pace, and inflation is only modestly above its 2% target.

In the meantime, big U.S. companies continue to produce fatter profits for the start of 2025 than analysts expected.

The Walt Disney Co. soared 10.2% after easily beating analysts' profit targets, raising its profit forecast and adding more than a million streaming subscribers.

Companies, though, are also continuing to warn about how uncertainty in the economy is making it more difficult for them to forecast their own finances.

Super Micro Computer, which makes servers, fell 6.1% after trimming its revenue forecast for the year amid economic uncertainty. Chipmaker Marvell Technology slumped 10.5% after it postponed its investor day from June to an undetermined date because of uncertainty over the economy.

In the bond market, Treasury yields fell following the Fed's announcement. The yield on the 10-year Treasury eased to 4.27% from 4.30% late Tuesday.

Markets in Europe mostly lost ground, while markets in Asia rose. Indexes rose 0.1% in Hong Kong and 0.8% in Shanghai after Beijing rolled out interest rate cuts and other moves to help support the Chinese economy and markets as higher tariffs ordered by Trump hit the country's exports.

AP business writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

