Wall Street's slowdown cuts into Goldman's 2Q profits

The New York-based bank said Monday that it earned a profit of $2.77 billion, or $7.73 a share, in the three months ended in June compared to a profit of $5.35 billion, or $15.02 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Goldman was the latest of the big banks that have reported big declines in their profits compared to 2021.

Goldman's profit decline came almost entirely from the global economic uncertainty and the slowdown in deal-making happening at most banks. Investment banking revenues were down 41% from a year ago, as fees from taking companies public and helping them issue fresh debt nearly evaporated in the quarter.