Walmart sales still strong as pandemic eases, stimulus helps

Walmart has pushed further into fast and convenient delivery over the past year and sales at its stores were elevated with so many other retailers forced to close during lockdowns. Even the massive infrastructure put into place by Walmart in recent years was strained by the crush of orders from millions of people sheltering at home.

It bumped up spending by $14 billion to speed up its distribution network, and in February said it would raise its average hourly wage to more than $15 per hour, a $1 increase. Amazon and Target have already increased hourly wages to $15 for all workers.

First-quarter net income was $2.73 billion, or 97 cents per share, in the three-month period ended April 30. That compares with $3.99 billion, or $1.40 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings was $1.69 per share. Analysts were expecting $1.21 per share, according to FactSet.

Sales rose 2.6% to $137.16 billon. Analysts were expecting $132.16 billion.

Walmart said that it now expects earnings to increase in the high single digits; previously, the company had projected a slight decline in profit for the year.

Walmart is still faced with plenty of challenges. Analysts believe that sign-ups for Walmart Plus, a membership program costing shoppers $98 annually, or $12.95 per month, are slowing. The retailer is hoping it will be a big competitor to Amazon’s juggernaut Prime free shipping program, launched 15 years ago. Walmart Plus gives members same-day delivery on 160,000 items, a fuel discount at certain gas stations and a chance to check out at Walmart stores without having to wait at a register.

McMillon told analysts during the earnings call on Tuesday that what's driving the selling memberships is the grocery supercenter pickup and delivery, and capacity is an issue. He said right now the focus is on the quality of that experience, not the quantity.

On Friday, Walmart Inc. said it will no longer require vaccinated shoppers or workers to wear a mask in its U.S. stores unless state or local laws say otherwise. It's offering workers a $75 bonus if they are vaccinated.

