Walmart takes a cautious approach to holiday hiring

Even as retailers look to hire fewer holiday workers, it could still be challenging. Companies that typically hire thousands of seasonal workers are again heading into the holidays during one of the tightest job markets in decades.

The job market has slowed but still strong. Employers added 315,000 jobs in August, about what economists had expected, down from an average 487,000 a month over the past year, according to a government report earlier this month.

The jobless rate reached 3.7%, its highest level since February. But it increased for a healthy reason: Hundreds of thousands of people returned to the job market, and some didn’t find work right away, which boosted the government’s count of unemployed people.

Among other companies that have set their holiday plans, UPS plans to hire more than 100,000 workers to help handle the holiday rush this season, in line with the previous two years.

Holiday season volumes usually start rising in October and remain high into January. While online shopping has slowed from the height of the pandemic, it’s still well above historic norms.

Danelle McCusker Rees, the president of human relations at UPS, told The Associated Press that this year's job market remains just as competitive as last year.

