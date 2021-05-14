Walmart to allow vaccinated shoppers, workers to go maskless

The company based in Bentonville, Arkansas, noted it is offering vaccines at its more than 5,100 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies, and through special events.

Walmart is the nation's largest employer with roughly 1.5 million workers in the U.S. including those at Sam’s Club, distribution centers and in corporate and managerial jobs.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Walmart was one of the first retailers to mandate masks last July. Its move to allow vaccinated shoppers and workers to not wear masks could lead other chains to follow suit.