Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and journalist Willow Bay to become Angel City FC's new owners

Angel City FC says Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger and Southern California dean for communication and journalism Willow Bay will be the new controlling owners of the National Women’s Soccer League team

Credit: Ashley Landis/Invision/AP

Nation & World
2 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angel City FC announced Wednesday that Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger and Southern California dean for communication and journalism Willow Bay will be the new controlling owners of what the franchise calls the most valuable women’s sports team in the world.

The married couple will acquire the controlling stake of the of the National Women’s Soccer League team at a value of $250 million. Bay will serve on and fully control the team’s board of directors and will represent the team on the NWSL’s Board of Governors.

ACFC said it generated the highest revenue of any women’s team in the world in 2023, led the NWSL in attendance, sponsorship revenue and total revenue, and has the largest season ticket membership.

The team said the transaction was unanimously approved by its board and is expected to close in the next 30 to 60 days. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of NWSL.

“Willow and Bob bring unparalleled operational experience, expertise, and passion to ACFC and to the NWSL," the board said in a statement. “They’re lifelong sports fans who have been supporters of ACFC since the team’s founding. They are deeply committed to the Los Angeles community, having been residents, leaders, and philanthropists in the city for almost three decades and have a long track record of dedicating their time and resources to support local Los Angeles organizations.”

