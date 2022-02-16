Walter Dellinger, influential scholar and lawyer, dies at 80

Dellinger was a leader of a legal team assembled by Democrats ahead of the 2020 presidential election to take on election-related court cases. And in early February, Dellinger spoke out in defense of Biden's pledge to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court in an essay published by the New York Times.

Dellinger was born in Charlotte and attended the University of North Carolina and Yale Law School. Early in his career, Dellinger served as a law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black.

“He devoted his professional life to the most gifted legal advocacy imaginable for causes and clients. He leaves so many friends behind and leaves this world a better place in so many ways,” his son said.

Numerous tributes were circulating in the hours after Dellinger's passing.

“Mourning the loss this morning of the great @walterdellinger -- wise counsellor, steadfast advocate, teacher and public servant -- a great mentor to me and so many others -- and a kind friend,” White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain said on Twitter.