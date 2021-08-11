Walter Yetnikoff, volatile head of CBS Records, dead at 87

His reign peaked with such mega-sellers as Jackson’s “Thriller,” Meat Loaf’s “Bat Out of Hell” and Joel’s “52nd Street.” CBS’ revenues more than quadrupled under his watch, from $485 million to over $2 billion, but he also blew a fortune by arranging costly deals for Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones and others past their commercial prime.

“If I were a CBS stockholder, I would sue for dilution of assets,” former CBS Records A&R chief Mitch Miller once complained.

He feuded with friends and enemies, with other labels and his own company. He called CBS chairman Thomas H. Wyman “Super Goy” and Wyman’s immediate successor, the cost-cutting Laurence A. Tisch, “the evil dwarf.” Simon would allege that Yetnikoff traumatized him to the point of writer’s block and turned Yetnikoff into a villain in his 1980 film “One Trick Pony,” in which Rip Torn played a boorish record executive. Yetnikoff could also be righteous, threatening to boycott MTV and its then-virtually all-white playlist after its initial refusal to air the video of Jackson’s “Billie Jean” and using his own money to buy back Joel’s song catalog from a former producer and give it back to the singer.

When he married Cynthia Slamar, in 1987, Mick Jagger, Streisand and Springsteen were among the guests.

“To Walter — The wildest man north of Asbury Park,” Springsteen once wrote to him. “Thanks for your friendship.”

His downfall came amid a storm of corporate turnover and backstabbing, and Yetnikoff’s personal chaos. By the late 1980s, his marriage to Slamar was collapsing and his treatment for alcoholism had not cleaned up his behavior. He alienated Springsteen and Jackson among others, raged in public against rival mogul David Geffen and exasperated the executives at his new corporate parent, Sony, which had purchased CBS in 1987 — a deal Yetnikoff helped arrange. Forced out by Sony in 1990, he tried to make a movie about Miles Davis, and failed. He tried to start a new record company, Velvel Music Group, and failed.

“I wasn’t even thinking about getting out of bed,” he wrote in his memoir. “I drew the curtains, closed the blinds and stayed in bed for months. I was immobile. I was useless. I was racked with every lousy self-loathing feeling known to man.”

In recent years, he volunteered at addiction recovery centers in New York City and helped run Commotion Records. Yetnikoff was married three times and had enough affairs to make friends doubt he could ever commit to one woman. He would remember telling Streisand in 1985 that he was marrying Slamar, only to have the singer laugh and respond, “I don’t know anyone less suited to marriage. The chances of you being faithful are absolutely zero.” His third marriage, to Lynda Kady, did endure.

Yetnikoff grew up in a working-class neighborhood where trouble began at home; his father would beat him up, his mother wanted him to get rich. Damaged, but determined, he attended Brooklyn College as an undergraduate and received a law degree from Columbia University. After being stationed in Germany while serving in the Army from 1956-58, he returned to New York and joined the law firm of Rosenman and Colin.

Among his more ambitious peers was a balding young lawyer named Clive Davis, a fellow Jew from Brooklyn who would soon leave for Columbia records and, in 1961, convinced Yetnikoff to join him. He was soon assigned to collect $40,000 from Morris Levy, a music entrepreneur notorious for his ties to organized crime. Levy became a friend and even agreed to settle his debt.

“To bright boy Yetnikoff,” he wrote, “I’m not paying because I gotta. I’m paying because I wanna. I’d hate to see you in trouble so early in your career. That’ll come later.”