Wanda Sykes on Smith slapping Rock: 'It was sickening'

Sykes, in a video released of her interview by “The Ellen Show,” said letting Smith stay and accept his award should not have happened.

“I was like, how gross is this? This is the wrong message. You assault somebody and you get escorted out the building and that's it. But for them to let him continue, I thought it was gross. I wanted to be able to run out (on stage) after he won and say, 'Uh, unfortunately, Will couldn't be here tonight.'"

Sykes said she caught up with Rock later at a party and he apologized to her.

“I'm like, ‘Why are you apologizing?’ And he was like, ‘It was supposed to be your night. You and Amy and Regina, you all were doing such a great job. I’m so sorry, this is now going to be about this.’”

Schumer, in a since-deleted Instagram post, said she was “triggered and traumatized” by what happened.

“I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing,” she wrote. “So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad.”

Schumer went on, “Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”

Sykes had a question for the entertainment industry as a whole.

“We were the hosts. This is our house. We're inviting you in. We're hosting. We're going to take care of you all tonight, make sure you have a good time, and no one has apologized to us,” she said. "We worked really hard to put that show together. Like the industry itself, what the hell is this?”

Hall has not spoken publicly about the confrontation, but others have.

Jim Carrey, who didn't attend the Oscars, told Gayle King in a CBS interview Monday he was “sickened” when the crowd inside the Dolby gave Smith a standing ovation after he won his best actor award.

“I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like, oh, this is a really clear indication that we’re not the cool club anymore,” he said.

