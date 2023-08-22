BreakingNews
Woman dead after car crashes into pole Saturday in Dayton

Wander Franco's stay on restricted list ends Tuesday, leading MLB, union to determine next step

Wander Franco’s seven-day stay on the restricted list is scheduled to end ahead of Tampa Bay’s homestand opener against Colorado on Tuesday night, leading to the possibility it could be extended or he could be placed on administrative leave under the sport’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By RONALD BLUM – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK. (AP) — Wander Franco's seven-day stay on the restricted list is scheduled to end ahead of Tampa Bay's homestand opener against Colorado on Tuesday night, leading to the possibility it could be extended or he could be placed on administrative leave under the sport's domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

The 22-year-old All-Star shortstop was placed on the restricted list for a week on Aug. 14 while MLB launched an investigation following social media posts suggesting Franco was in a relationship with a minor. The AP has not been able to verify the reported posts.

Ángel Darío Tejeda Fabal, a prosecutor in the Dominican Republic province of Peravia, said an investigation into Franco was open under a division specializing in minors and gender violence.

Franco was held out of the Rays' lineup on Aug. 13 in what manager Kevin Cash said was a day off, then missed a six-game West Coast trip while on the restricted list.

MLB and the players' association agreed to the joint domestic violence policy in 2015. It allows a player to be placed on administrative leave for seven days but allows for MLB to request extensions while it investigates.

A player continues to receive pay and accrue major league service while on administrative leave.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was on administrative leave from July 2, 2021, until the following April 29, when he was suspended for 324 games. The penalty was reduced by an arbitrator to 194 games. Bauer was accused of assault, an accusation he has repeatedly denied.

Franco has salaries of $2 million this season and next as part of a $182 million, 11-year contract that started in 2022.

He is in his third big league season and was hitting ,281 with 17 homers, 58 RBIs and 30 stolen bases in 40 attempts over 112 games.

Eighteen players have been disciplined by MLB under the domestic violence policy. The latest was New York Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero, who agreed on July 5 to a suspension for the final 76 games of the season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

In Other News
1
Poland's leader says Russia's moving tactical nuclear weapons to...
2
Greek authorities say the bodies of 18 people have been found in an...
3
Dick's 2Q profit falls, and the retailer lowers its full-year outlook...
4
A rice shortage is sending prices soaring across the world. And things...
5
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher in early trading, led...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top