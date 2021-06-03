Wandering elephants on edge of China city, now closing roads

It’s not clear why the 15 elephants made their long trek, which has been documented and monitored both on the ground and from the air by a dozen drones. Authorities have urged people in areas where the elephants have traveled to stay indoors and are blocking roads with construction equipment while seeking to lure the animals away with food.

The Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday the elephants by late Wednesday night had reached the Jinning district on the edge of Kunming, a city of 7 million people that is the capital of Yunnan province.