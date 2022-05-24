Wang meets top UN rights official as she opens Xinjiang trip

The U.N. quoted Bachelet as telling Wang that she was looking forward to exchanges with “many different people during my visit, particularly with government officials, business leaders, academics, students and members of the civil society working on human rights and other social and economic issues.”

“While we will be discussing sensitive and important issues, I hope this will help us to build confidence and enable us to work together in advancing human rights in China and globally,” Bachelet was quoted as saying.

“Wang noted that to advance the international cause of human rights, we must first, respect each other and refrain from politicizing human rights." the Foreign Ministry said in a news release posted on its website.

“Multilateral human rights institutions should serve as a major venue for cooperation and dialogue rather than a new battlefield for division and confrontation," the ministry said.

China's ruling Communist Party allows no political opposition and strictly limits free speech, along with rights to assembly and religious expression. China is also one of the five veto-wielding permanent members of the U.N. Security Council and has signed but not ratified the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights administered by Bachelet's office.

Beijing has also come under criticism over its refusal to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as its hardline "zero-COVID" approach to the pandemic that has disrupted the lives of tens of millions of citizens and upended global supply chains.

Caption In this photo released by UN Human Rights Office, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at right meets with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in Guangzhou, southern China's Guangdong Province on Monday, May 23, 2022. (UN Human Rights Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, second right, meets with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, left, in Guangzhou, southern China's Guangdong Province on Monday, May 23, 2022. China opposes "politicizing" human rights and imposing double standards, its foreign minister said in comments at the start of a visit by a top United Nations official focused on allegations of abuses against Muslim minorities in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. (Deng Hua/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Deng Hua

Caption FILE - A man holds a child as they watch a dance performance at the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 21, 2021. Allegations of human rights abuses in China's northwestern Xinjiang region are the dominant issue on a visit by the United Nations' top rights official that starts Monday, May 23, 2022. changes are needed to fight Islamic extremism. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Caption FILE - A child rests near the entrance to the mosque where a banner in red reads "Love the party, Love the country" in the old city district of Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang region, Nov. 4, 2017. Allegations of human rights abuses in China's northwestern Xinjiang region are the dominant issue on a visit by the United Nations' top rights official that starts Monday, May 23, 2022. changes are needed to fight Islamic extremism. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File) Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption FILE - A security person watches from a guard tower around a detention facility in Yarkent County in northwestern China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on March 21, 2021. Allegations of human rights abuses in China's northwestern Xinjiang region are the dominant issue on a visit by the United Nations' top rights official that starts Monday, May 23, 2022. changes are needed to fight Islamic extremism. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File) Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption FILE - Uyghurs and other members of the faithful pray during services at the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists on April 19, 2021. Allegations of human rights abuses in China's northwestern Xinjiang region are the dominant issue on a visit by the United Nations' top rights official that starts Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein