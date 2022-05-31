War crimes meeting held at Hague over Russia-Ukraine war

The joint investigation team, made up of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland, that is meeting Tuesday in The Hague was established in late March, a few weeks after the ICC opened an investigation in Ukraine, after dozens of the court's member states threw their weight behind an inquiry. Khan has visited Ukraine, including Bucha, and has a team of investigators in the country gathering evidence.

Ukraine's prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, will be among those at the meeting. Her office has already opened more than 8,000 criminal investigations related to the war and identified over 500 suspects, including Russian ministers, military commanders and propagandists. Last week, in the first case of its kind linked to the war, a Ukrainian court sentenced a captured Russian soldier to the maximum penalty of life in prison for killing a civilian.

Russia staunchly denies its troops are responsible for atrocities. The Defense Ministry said earlier this month that “not a single civilian has faced any violent action by the Russian military.”

Analysts warn that the process of meting out justice will be long and complex as investigators piece together forensic and other evidence and seek to establish who ordered or knew about atrocities and failed to act to prevent or punish them.

The meeting in The Hague isn't the only place accountability is being sought.

Prosecutors in Poland, Germany, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, France, Slovakia, Sweden, Norway and Switzerland have opened investigations of their own. And there have been growing calls to set up a special tribunal to try Russia for the crime of aggression in Ukraine. The ICC can't prosecute the crime of aggression because neither Russia nor Ukraine are members of the court.

Caption FILE - A medical worker walks through the damaged maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. Representatives of a group of nations working together to investigate war crimes committed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine are meeting Tuesday, May 31 in The Hague amid ongoing calls for those responsible for atrocities to be brought to justice. Russian forces have been accused of killing civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha and repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure including hospitals and a theater in the besieged city of Mariupol that was being used as a shelter by hundreds of civilians. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption FILE - People walk past wrecks of military vehicles in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 30, 2022. Representatives of a group of nations working together to investigate war crimes committed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine are meeting Tuesday, May 31 in The Hague amid ongoing calls for those responsible for atrocities to be brought to justice. Russian forces have been accused of killing civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha and repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure including hospitals and a theater in the besieged city of Mariupol that was being used as a shelter by hundreds of civilians. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, file) Credit: Emilio Morenatti