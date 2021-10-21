Warmer welcome for WeWork 2 years later on Wall Street

It's been over two year since WeWork's first attempt at an IPO blew up in spectacular fashion, with CEO and founder Adam Neumann being ousted. The company had been valued around $47 billion before investors began to buck, fed up with exorbitant spending and erratic behavior from Neumann.

Japan's SoftBank, a major early investor, stepped in to keep the company afloat and will hold a majority stake as part of the SPAC. Neumann is not out of the picture either, and will hold voting power of more than 10% in the newly formed company.

WeWork has emerged a slimmer company and shifted its focus to longer membership commitments. Only 10% of its members have month-to-month commitments today, while more than 50% have commitments longer than a year.

WeWork Inc. is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “WE.”