Warming shrinks Arctic Ocean ice to 2nd lowest on record

“Absolutely we’re seeing climate change at work because the warm summers become warmer and the cold winters aren’t as cold as they were,” he said, noting there's been a downward trend over the last decade, with slight jumps up and down due to natural forces.

Studies show that the warming of the Arctic and the melting of sea ice change weather further south, by altering the jet stream and other waves that move weather systems. It’s been connected to increased winter storminess in the Eastern United States, said climate scientist Jennifer Francis of the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

“What happens in the Arctic, as we say, doesn't stay in the Arctic,” Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann wrote in an email. “We see the impact of Arctic warming in the form of unprecedented heat waves, floods, droughts, wildfire that we are now contending with here in the U.S. and around the rest of the world."

