Warnock, Walker creep toward debating in Georgia Senate race

The Nexstar debate promised a live audience, which Walker said was key, and also said candidates would get the question topics in advance. Warnock on Wednesday said he would do the Nexstar debate if Walker would agree to forgo knowing the topics in advance, and launched a campaign ad criticizing Walker for dodging him.

“The job of a U.S. senator isn’t one where you know the topics ahead of time or get a cheat sheet, and Herschel Walker shouldn’t need one to find the courage to walk on a debate stage,” Warnock’s campaign manager, Quentin Fulks, said in a statement.

Warnock and Democrats have relentlessly attacked Walker as unqualified and untrustworthy after months of news stories questioning Walker's past.

But Warnock also said he wants Walker to accept either an Oct. 13 debate sponsored by Mercer University and local news organizations in Macon or the Atlanta Press Club debate to be aired statewide on Georgia Public Broadcasting on Oct. 16.

Walker, who has attacked Warnock for dodging his chosen forum, said Wednesday that he accepts not knowing the topics in advance, but did not immediately commit to a second debate.

"Let's lock down Savannah Oct. 14th, Senator," Walker tweeted. "I don't care what the topics are. It's a fair debate. Open to the public. Televised statewide. And it's not run by your donors. You in? Let's do this for the people."

