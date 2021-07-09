Warrants: Tape bound 2 of 3 bodies at Georgia golf course

The details were included in arrest warrants for 23-year-old Bryan Rhoden, news outlets reported. He was arrested Thursday by Cobb County sheriff's deputies and U.S. marshals on charges of murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping related to the July 3 slayings.

Investigators say Rhoden fatally shot Gene Siller when the 46-year-old golf pro went to find out why a white pickup truck had driven onto the 10th green at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, northwest of Atlanta.