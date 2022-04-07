Warren Buffett buying spree goes on, HP soars on 11.5% stake

Berkshire's investments now lean heavily on financial services companies and “value tech investments," said CFRA Research analyst Cathy Seifert.

Besides the high-tech investments in Apple, HP and electric car maker BYD, Berkshire's $351 billion portfolio includes major investments in Bank of America, American Express, US Bancorp and credit rating agency Moody's.

"This strategy makes a lot of sense, in our view, despite Buffet’s pervious wariness toward the tech space, since it further diversifies the broader Berkshire operating model, currently centered around energy, industrial, consumer and insurance,” Seifert said.

Edward Jones analyst Jim Shanahan said even though HP makes printers and computers, Buffett may be looking at it more like a traditional manufacturer. And he said HP shares several qualities of other Berkshire investments, including a relatively cheap price compared to its earnings and a strong track record of returning cash to shareholders through dividends and repurchases. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share.

The Berkshire filing doesn't disclose whether Buffett or one of Berkshire's other investment managers made the HP purchases, but Buffett has said he typically handles investments of more than $1 billion. Berkshire didn't immediately respond Thursday to questions about the HP investment.

Many investors track Buffett's investment moves closely because of his remarkably successful track record over the decades.

Besides its investment portfolio, the Omaha, Nebraska, conglomerate also owns more than 90 companies outright, including BNSF railroad, Geico and a number of other large insurers, several major utilities and an assortment of manufacturing and retail companies.