Warren Buffett's fortune tops $100B as his stock soars

Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares climbed to $407,750 Wednesday before giving up some ground to close the day at $398,840. The Class B shares of the Omaha, Nebraska, based conglomerate were selling for a much more affordable price of $263.99.

Berkshire's shares have generally been increasing over the past two weeks since Buffett released his annual letter to shareholders late last month. Even with the coronavirus pandemic weighing on many of Berkshire's businesses, the company reported a $35.8 billion fourth-quarter profit, largely due to paper gains on the value of its investments.