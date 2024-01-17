BreakingNews
Kettering Health’s gala postponed as Michael Bolton takes ‘temporary break’ from touring

Warriors assistant coach Milojević hospitalized in Salt Lake City. Game vs. Jazz is postponed

The Golden State Warriors say assistant coach Dejan Milojević is hospitalized in Salt Lake City after suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday night

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 5 minutes ago
X

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević has been hospitalized in Salt Lake City after suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday night, the team said Wednesday.

The seriousness of the situation led the NBA to postpone Wednesday's game between the Warriors and the Utah Jazz. The league did not immediately announce a rescheduled date.

The Warriors did not reveal the nature of the emergency, other than that Milojević was stricken during a private team dinner. Numerous media outlets in Europe, including from Milojević's native Serbia, reported that it was a cardiac-related matter.

The 46-year-old Milojević is in his third season with the Warriors and was part of the group that helped Golden State win the 2022 NBA championship. He previously coached in Serbia — where he once worked with a young Nikola Jokic before the now-Denver star and two-time NBA MVP came to the United States — along with Montenegro, plus is a past assistant coach for the Serbian national team.

He had prior NBA experience through Summer League stints with Atlanta, San Antonio and Houston. Milojević spent 14 years as a player and was a three-time MVP of the Adriatic League.

The Jazz said tickets for Wednesday's game would be honored for the rescheduled date to be announced.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

In Other News
1
Samsung vies to make AI more mainstream by baking in more of the...
2
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he won't sign a proposed ban on...
3
ET welcome: Kentucky city beams message into space inviting...
4
Biden brings congressional leaders to White House at pivotal time for...
5
Stock market today: Wall Street slips as hopes dim for an imminent cut...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top