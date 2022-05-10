dayton-daily-news logo
Warriors coach Steve Kerr out with COVID-19, Brown steps in

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, right, reacts to referee Courtney Kirkland (61) after a call during the first half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Nation & World
By JANIE McCAULEY, Associated Press
Updated 56 minutes ago
Warriors coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 and will be replaced by associate head coach Mike Brown on the bench for Golden State in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday evening and will be replaced by associate head coach Mike Brown on the bench for Golden State in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kerr, 56, had been regularly wearing a mask at team headquarters in recent days.

The Warriors said Kerr had just received his result approximately 1 hour, 45 minutes before tipoff at Chase Center. Brown on Sunday reached agreement to become coach of the Sacramento Kings but will stay with the Warriors through their postseason run.

“Obviously the news just broke about Steve Kerr catching COVID. I just want to send him my best. Hope he gets better very soon, rests up,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “The way of the world right now, COVID’s still rampant throughout, so I just want to make sure he’s doing well. I know it’s terrible timing and stuff, but hopefully his spirits are up. Just want to send him a good note there.”

Former Cavaliers and Lakers coach Brown has stepped in on several occasions for close friend Kerr — with experience coaching the playoffs. He went 11-0 guiding the Warriors through postseason games during the team's 2017 title run while Kerr was out while dealing with debilitating symptoms stemming from complications of back surgery. Kerr returned for Game 2 of the NBA Finals that year.

The 52-year-old Brown helped LeBron James and Cleveland reach the 2007 NBA Finals in his second season before getting swept by the Spurs. He was fired in 2010 after winning 127 games the previous two years but failing to get back to the finals.

After a year off, Brown replaced Phil Jackson with the Lakers and didn’t have nearly the success he had in Cleveland. The Lakers went 41-25 in his first season and he was fired after starting the next season 1-4.

Brown returned to Cleveland the following season and went 33-49 before getting fired again after one season.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr talks to the team as a flagrant-2 foul is reviewed during the first quarter of Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Tenn., Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Credit: Carlos Avila Gonzalez

Credit: Carlos Avila Gonzalez

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr gestures to players during the first half of Game 2 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Credit: Brandon Dill

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr leaves the practice court for a press conference on an off day practice before the Golden State Warriors play the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Fedex Forum in Memphis, Tenn., on Monday, May 2, 2022. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Credit: Carlos Avila Gonzalez

FILE - Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown gestures during an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in San Francisco, Nov. 4, 2019. The Sacramento Kings have agreed to hire Brown as their new head coach. A person familiar with the decision confirmed on Sunday, May 8, 2022, that Brown will take over the franchise with the longest playoff drought in NBA history. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the hiring. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

