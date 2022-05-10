Warriors coach Steve Kerr out with COVID-19, Brown steps in

“Obviously the news just broke about Steve Kerr catching COVID. I just want to send him my best. Hope he gets better very soon, rests up,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “The way of the world right now, COVID’s still rampant throughout, so I just want to make sure he’s doing well. I know it’s terrible timing and stuff, but hopefully his spirits are up. Just want to send him a good note there.”

Former Cavaliers and Lakers coach Brown has stepped in on several occasions for close friend Kerr — with experience coaching the playoffs. He went 11-0 guiding the Warriors through postseason games during the team's 2017 title run while Kerr was out while dealing with debilitating symptoms stemming from complications of back surgery. Kerr returned for Game 2 of the NBA Finals that year.