Warriors' Curry sits out against Pistons with bruised hip

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) and Draymond Green celebrate late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Cleveland. The Warriors won 104-89. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) and Draymond Green celebrate late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Cleveland. The Warriors won 104-89. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Credit: Tony Dejak

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was out of the lineup against the Detroit Pistons due to a bruised hip, a night after scoring 20 of his 40 points in a fourth-quarter comeback victory at Cleveland.

The NBA-leading Warriors also were without Draymond Green on Friday night because of a bruised thigh. He had 14 assists in 29 minutes against the Cavaliers.

Golden State's Otto Porter missed the game with a foot injury, and Andre Iguodala was out for a second straight game with a sore right knee.

Playing with a bruised left hip, Curry finished 15 of 27 from the field against the Cavs and the two-time MVP increased his NBA-best scoring average to 29.5 points.

When Detroit coach Dwane Casey was asked about the Warriors sitting out, he said it should bother the Pistons.

