Warriors minority owner under fire for comments on Uyghurs

On the latest edition of his All-In Podcast, billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya dismissed the situation in China, which is accused by the U.S. of genocide and crimes against humanity because of the treatment of the Uyghurs Muslim minority population in the Xinjiang region in northwest China.

“Nobody cares about what's happening to the Uyghurs, OK?” Palihapitiya said at the nearly 15-minute mark of the show from Saturday. “... I'm telling you a very hard, ugly truth, OK, of all the things that I care about, yes it is below my line.”