Warriors rally from 14 down in 4th, beat Lakers 115-113

LeBron James’ 3-pointer gave the Lakers a 97-83 advantage early in the fourth before the Warriors battled back. They trailed 106-97 with 5:52 remaining before going on a 15-2 run that gave Golden State its first lead. Oubre had tied it at 108 with a driving layup and Draymond Green’s layup with 2:40 remaining gave the Warriors their first lead of the night.

James had a chance to win it at the end, but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Lakers had their five-game winning streak snapped.