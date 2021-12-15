Warriors' Stephen Curry breaks the NBA career 3-point record

“Steph appeals to everyone, not just hardcore fans who look at his 3-point percentage,” Kerr said before the game. “I think fans are attracted to him just because of his humility and his story and how hard he’s had to work, so from that standpoint it transcends sports somewhat.

“I just think it’s a great testament to someone who is gifted but who has earned everything through work beyond the gifts that he was given.”

None of Curry’s stardom was guaranteed when he entered the league in 2009 as the No. 7 pick from Davidson, far from one of the basketball powerhouses that usually produce the top players.

But with perhaps an unmatched combination of dribbling and shooting accuracy, he led a long-distance revolution that has turned the 3-pointer from an afterthought to a weapon. He has led the league in 3-pointers six times and is well on his way to a seventh for a resurgent Warriors team that again has the league’s best record.

Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry gestures as he warms up before an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Caption Fans hold up a sign as they watch Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warm up before an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)