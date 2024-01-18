Warriors vs. Mavericks game postponed following death of assistant coach Dejan Milojević

Milojević, a mentor to two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and a former star player in his native Serbia, died Wednesday in Utah after suffering a heart attack. Milojević was part of the staff that helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship. He was 46.

Milojević died in Salt Lake City, where he was hospitalized Tuesday night after the medical emergency happened during a private team dinner.

The Warriors' game against the Utah Jazz scheduled for Wednesday also was postponed.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA