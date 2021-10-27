Warsaw court bans far-right march, nationalists plan appeal

It's only in recent years that nationalist groups have turned out in large numbers to overshadow commemorations with marches that have turned violent at times. Some participants have voiced white supremacist and anti-Semitic ideas in the past.

At last year's march, police used tear gas and rubber bullets in clashes with far-right supporters. The march had taken place despite a ban on public gatherings due to the pandemic.

Poland’s right-wing government has promoted and even taken part the march and has shown tacit acceptance of far-right groups ever since it took power in 2015.

Two groups led by Bakiewicz, the Independence March Association and the National Guard, received 3 million zlotys ($755,000; 650,000 euros) in funds from a state body earlier this year.

The groups received the grants from the so-called Patriot Fund run by the Roman Dmowski and Ignacy Jan Paderewski Institute for the Heritage of National Thought which is subordinate to the Ministry of Culture.