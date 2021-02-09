Was it T-cells or prayer? 116-year-old nun survives COVID-19

The nun, whose religious name is Sister André, is the second-oldest known living person in the world, according to the Gerontology Research Group, which validates details of people believed to be aged 110 or older.

French media report that the nun, whose religious name is Sister André, tested positive for the virus in mid-January in the southern French city of Toulon. But just three weeks later she is fit as a fiddle — albeit it in her regular wheelchair. She is even healthy enough to look forward to her 117th birthday on Thursday.