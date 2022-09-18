Washington makes statement, beats No. 11 Michigan St 39-28

Ja’Lynn Polk had six catches for a career-high 153 yards and three TDs. Polk’s 53-yard touchdown catch early in the third quarter was a resounding answer after Michigan State scored on the opening drive of the second half to pull within 29-14.

Payton Thorne threw for 323 yards and three TDs, and led a pair of quick fourth-quarter scoring drives for Michigan State that caused some nerves for the Huskies. Thorne threw a 33-yard TD to Keon Coleman with 5:17 left and the 2-point conversion pulled Michigan State within 11. But the rally was too late for the Spartans (2-1), who were stymied in the run game and saw their pass defense get exposed.

It was Washington’s first win over a ranked Power Five nonconference opponent at home since beating Michigan to open the 2001 season.

Penix and the Huskies were hot from the outset. Penix threw touchdowns of 8 yards to Polk on Washington’s opening possession and a 19-yard strike to Wayne Tualapapa on facing third-and-6 in the second quarter. Penix capped his stellar first half by leading Washington on a 65-yard TD drive in the closing seconds of the half and scrambling from pressure to hit Polk on a 17-yard TD with four seconds left in the half.

Penix finished the first half 18 of 24 for 278 yards. Polk had a career-high 100 yards receiving by the half. The Huskies rolled up 322 yards to just 90 for the Spartans in the first 30 minutes.

Michigan State played without starting wide receiver Jayden Reed and starting defensive tackle Jacob Slade. Washington was without starting safety Asa Turner and left tackle Jaxson Kirkland remained out following offseason ankle surgery.

Michigan State: The Spartans had the worst pass defense in the country a season ago. And while there was hope through the first two games it had improved, the Spartans secondary was completely exposed by Washington. The Spartans surrendered nearly 400 yards passing in just three quarters. Washington’s first punt came in the final minute of the third quarter.

Washington: The Huskies run defense deserves a ton of recognition: Michigan State finished with 42 yards rushing. The better judge of how Washington did was holding the combo of Jerek Broussard and Jalen Berger to 30 yards on 17 carries. Michigan State averaged 228.5 yards rushing over the first two games.

Michigan State: The Spartans host Minnesota to open Big Ten play next Saturday.

Washington: The Huskies open Pac-12 play next Saturday hosting Stanford.

