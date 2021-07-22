Washington Post reporter sues paper for discrimination

The paper also put her on leave in January 2020 after she tweeted a link to a story about a 2003 rape allegation against Kobe Bryant hours after he died. She was cleared to return to work after intense criticism of the suspension from Post colleagues.

The ban, meanwhile, was lifted in March 2021, the day after a Politico story a bout the Post's coverage ban and Sonmez's criticism of how editors had not supported her when she was threatened online.

Sonmez's suit said she suffered humiliation and emotional distress because of the alleged discriminatory conduct, which she said violated the D.C. Human Rights Act, as well as physical pain from grinding her teeth at night that led to two surgeries to relieve her jaw pain.

She is asking for damages and to force the paper to take steps to remedy its conduct and prevent similar situations.

Sonmez sued Barr, Ginsburg, former Post executive editor Marty Baron, managing editor Tracy Grant, deputy national editor Lori Montgomery, who on Thursday was named the Post's business editor, and senior politics editor Peter Wallsten. Baron declined to comment in both an email and a LinkedIn message.

Washington Post spokesperson Kris Coratti declined to comment on the suit.

Former Associated Press executive editor Sally Buzbee was named as Baron's replacement as the head of the Post's newsroom in May.