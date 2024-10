Washington pulls away in 4th quarter to beat No. 10 Michigan 27-17

The loss snapped Michigan's 24-game Big Ten regular season win streak.

Rogers threw touchdowns of 3 yards to Denzel Boston and 16 yards to Giles Jackson as the Huskies built a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. That lead evaporated as Michigan (4-2, 2-1) finally found some offensive rhythm going to backup quarterback Jack Tuttle after Alex Orji was ineffective early in the game.

But Tuttle committed two turnovers in the final 10 minutes and Washington capitalized.

Tuttle fumbled with 8:02 left after being hit by Von Tunuufi and Logan Sagapolu recovered at the Michigan 32. Coleman rumbled 27 yards on the first play and three plays later scored from the 1 to give Washington a 24-17 lead.

On Michigan’s next possession, Tuttle was intercepted by Kamren Fabiculanan with 3:24 reamaining, one of the few returnees for Washington from the team that lost in January. The Huskies got a key pass interference call against Michigan and Grady Gross hit a 32-yard field goal with 1:06 left to put the final touches on the victory.

Rogers finished 21 of 31 passing and threw his first interception in more than a calendar year early in the fourth quarter. Rogers had gone 269 consecutive pass attempts without a pick before being intercepted by Ernest Hausman.

Coleman added 80 yards rushing.

Donovan Edwards rushed for 95 yards and his 39-yard TD run looked reminiscent of his two long scoring sprints he had in the championship against Washington. But leading rusher Kaleel Mullings was held in check and finished with just 49 yards on 14 carries.

The Wolverines were going nowhere with Orji at quarterback and were being outgained 163-47 midway through the second quarter when Tuttle took over. He finished just 10 of 18 passing for 98 yards, but did throw an 8-yard TD pass to Colston Loveland on the opening drive of the second half that gave Michigan a 17-14 lead.

The Takeaway

Michigan: Is Tuttle finally the answer at quarterback for Michigan? Just the threat of the downfield passing game with the grad transfer under center opened up the offense for the Wolverines, but the two turnovers in the fourth quarter can’t be minimized.

Washington: Clock management continues to be an issue for the Huskies. It popped up late in their loss to rival Washington State in the Apple Cup and emerged again late in the first half against Michigan. Washington badly handled the final seconds of the first half that helped lead to a blocked field goal.

Up Next

Michigan: After an open weekend, the Wolverines are at Illinois on Oct. 19.

Washington: At Iowa next Saturday.

