Washington pulls out of Pac-12 title game, replaced by Ducks

Now the Ducks, the preseason Pac-12 favorites, will take a two-game losing streak into the title game, and Colorado is left without an opponent this weekend.

The Pac-12 scheduled games for its teams not involved in the championship and had planned to have Oregon and Colorado (4-1, 3-1 Pac-12), second to USC in the South, meet Saturday at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

If USC had not been able to play, Colorado would have been its replacement.

Currently there are no Pac-12 teams available for CU to play. On Sunday, just a few hours after the Pac-12 released its final week matchups, the game between Arizona and California was canceled due to virus-related issues with both schools.

Colorado could schedule another game outside of the conference for Saturday, but the Buffaloes also need to remain on standby for the Pac-12 title game until later in the week.

Washington team physician Dr. Kim Harmon said the Huskies program has continued to see positive cases over the past several days.

“This increase in cases, combined with issues with a key position group, doesn’t allow for a path forward for us this week,” Harmon said in a statement.

Lake said the Huskies hope to be back in their facility by Monday and want to play in a bowl game.

Meanwhile, Stanford on Sunday became the first Pac-12 team to say that it will not play in a bowl if invited. The Atlantic Coast Conference has already had three schools — Boston College, Pittsburgh and Virginia — announce they will opt out of bowl season.

