Washington state blackouts hit same customers repeatedly

On Monday, the high heat and high demand for power caused transformers to heat up, creating a danger of explosions and problems were detected at four substation transformers, Rosentrater said.

“Two of them were alerted based on that temperature alarm. That would be a signal that it was based on age, that it wasn’t able to meet the run at the capacity it was rated for,” Rosentrater said.

One of the substations impacted was in the midst of a rebuild process that takes several years, said Avista spokeswoman Casey Fielder.

Heat is suspected as the cause of death for three people in Spokane, though details of the deaths have not been made public. Officials have said that heat is probably to blame for the deaths of hundreds more in the Canadian province of British Columbia, elsewhere in Washington state and in Oregon.

The heat wave that enveloped the regions last weekend was caused by what meteorologists described as a dome of high pressure over the Northwest and worsened by human-caused climate change, which is making such extreme weather events more likely and more intense.

Seattle, Portland and many other cities shattered all-time heat records, with temperatures in some places reaching above 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 Celsius).

The Spokane outages affected 24,000 Avista customers on Monday, with as many as 9,300 without power at the same time. The number of customers notified that they could face blackouts was 22,000 on Tuesday and 5,800 on Wednesday — though smaller numbers actually had their power cut those days.

Lower temperatures on Thursday and conservation by customers prompted Avista to announce that no outages were expected. Avista asked customers to continue conserving energy as temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) are forecast through the end of the week.

Avery Williams, right, 20, who was visiting Spokane from Brentwood, TN, wipes his face down and drinks water with his sister Camille, 16, lower left, as they escape the heat with their mother Heather Brentwood, not pictured, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at a downtown cooling center in the same building as the Looff Carrousel in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review via AP) Credit: Tyler Tjomsland Credit: Tyler Tjomsland