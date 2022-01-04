Washington to reveal new name on Feb. 2; won't be RedWolves

A trailer teasing the reveal included a “W” logo making an appearance.

The video featured the messages: “Hail to the greats that laid the foundation for our legacy," “Hail to the fans we consider family,” “We are and always have been Washington," ”We will fight for our community" and “Together we will define our future.”

Photos of franchise greats were mixed in with current players meeting with military personnel and fans.

The organization dropped its old name in July 2020 after decades of complaints that it was racist toward Native Americans and recent pressure from team sponsors. The decision was made to be known as the Washington Football Team that season, which stuck around for 2021 while the front office went through a lengthy rebranding process.

“Our journey to a new identity is a marathon, not a sprint,” Wright said. “To get it right, we had to take every step of the process seriously, and the destination is a sum of all those parts.”

Washington was the first team in the four major North American professional sports leagues to move away from Native American imagery amid a national reckoning on race. Cleveland in Major League Baseball followed suit, adopting the new name Guardians that is now in effect after settling a lawsuit with a roller derby team by the same name.

MLB's Atlanta Braves and the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks have defended keeping their names.

Wright made it clear during the rebranding process that Washington would not use any sort of Native American imagery moving forward. He, Rivera and others have made references to wanting to honor the once-storied franchise's tradition, which includes three Super Bowl championships.

“I just think the heritage and the history of our team is what’s so important, and, as fans, I think we’re going to rally around that team," Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs said. "I’d say probably what’s more important about naming the team, it’s trying to bring everybody together. ... That’s the one thing that we’ve got going for ourselves is the loyalty that we have for that team.”

Washington has not had a lot going on or off the field in recent years. The league fined the team $10 million after an investigation into workplace conduct, owner Dan Snyder squabbled with minority partners before buying out their shares, the front office took criticism this season for botching late safety Sean Taylor's jersey retirement and over the past 15 years the team has not won a playoff game.

Caption The end zone is labeled with the name of the Washington Football Team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. Washington's NFL team said Tuesday, Jan. 4, it will unveil its new name on Feb. 2. Team president Jason Wright confirmed that the name will not be Wolves or RedWolves. He cited trademark challenges for not going down that path that was popular among fans.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Caption FILE - Team football helmets are lined up before practice during the Washington Football Team's NFL training camp Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Washington's NFL team said Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, it will unveil its new name on Feb. 2. Team president Jason Wright confirmed that the name will not be Wolves or RedWolves. He cited trademark challenges for not going down that path that was popular among fans. (AP Photo/Dean Hoffmeyer, File)

Caption FILE - Seats at Fedex Field display the Washington Football Team logo during pregame warmups of an NFL football game between Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles, in Landover, Md., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Washington's NFL team said Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, it will unveil its new name on Feb. 2. Team president Jason Wright confirmed that the name will not be Wolves or RedWolves. He cited trademark challenges for not going down that path that was popular among fans.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)