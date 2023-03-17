Parent company of Silicon Valley Bank files for bankruptcy

SVB Financial Group believes it has approximately $2.2 billion of liquidity. It also said it has other valuable securities and assets that are being considered for sale.

“The Chapter 11 process will allow SVB Financial Group to preserve value as it evaluates strategic alternatives for its prized businesses and assets,” William Kosturos, chief restructuring officer for SVB Financial Group, said in a statement.

Those assets include SVB Capital, the company’s venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities, a regulated broker-dealer. Both continue to operate and have sources of funding, the company said.

The Wall Street Journal reported that a group of distressed debt investors — mostly hedge funds — bought the bonds of Silicon Valley Bank’s holding company in a bet that that there will be some proceeds for bondholders after the bankruptcy process is completed.

The shuttering of Silicon Valley Bank on March 10 and of New York's Signature Bank two days later revived memories of the financial crisis that plunged the United States into the Great Recession almost 15 years ago.

Determined to restore public confidence in the banking system, the federal government moved last weekend to protect all the banks' deposits, even those that exceeded the FDIC's $250,000 limit per individual account.

During the 2008 crisis, the parent companies of failed banks Washington Mutual and IndyMac also filed for bankruptcy protection in the days after their operations failed.