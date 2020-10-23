Washington's Ron Rivera on verge of final cancer treatment

Rivera learned in August he had squamous cell carcinoma, which is considered very treatable when caught as early as he did. The 58-year-old missed some practice time but no games while undergoing treatments, and has been told his long-term prognosis is good.

“I met with both doctors this week on Tuesday and Thursday,” Rivera said. "They both are very positive about the progress I’ve made. So, so far so good. I’ve got follow-ups, check-ups and scans still left to do. What I’ve been told is it’s headed in the right direction.”