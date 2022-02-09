Watchdog says Brexit has brought cost, red tape for UK firms

Before Brexit, about half of Britain’s trade was with EU nations. The committee’s report said the coronavirus pandemic had severely hit international trade, making it hard to discern the exact effect of Brexit. But it said “it is clear that EU exit has had an impact.”

It said border delays are likely to increase as international travel and transport returns to pre-pandemic levels, the EU imposes new checks on people entering the bloc later this year and Britain brings in full import controls, including checks on plant and animal products.

Rod McKenzie of the Road Haulage Association told the BBC that long lines and delays near the main English Channel port of Dover were “the new normal” for truckers.

He called for a veterinary agreement between Britain and the EU to eliminate the need for plant and animal checks, and “a lighter touch on these border controls” to ease delays.

The U.K. government said it was giving businesses “the support they need to trade effectively with Europe and seize new opportunities as we strike trade deals with the world’s fastest growing markets.”

On Tuesday, Johnson appointed Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg to the new post of minister for “Brexit opportunities and government efficiency.” It was part of changes intended strengthen Johnson’s grip on power after weeks of destabilizing scandal over lockdown-breaching government parties during the pandemic.

Caption FILE - A truck from Britain drives over green and orange lines on the road that is part of the new "smart border" customs infrastructure to enter France at the Eurotunnel terminal Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in Coquelles, northern France. Britain's departure from the European Union has brought higher costs, more red tape and border delays for businesses, and not yet delivered promised benefits, a public spending watchdog said Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File) Credit: Lewis Joly

Caption FILE - Custom officers stand at the check point on the Eurotunnel site, meters before the tunnel linking France to Britain, in Coquelles, northern France, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020. Britain's departure from the European Union has brought higher costs, more red tape and border delays for businesses, and not yet delivered promised benefits, a public spending watchdog said Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File) Credit: Michel Spingler